Governor KP announces establishment of AI centre

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi announced to establish the first artificial intelligence (AI) centre in the province.

Faisal Karim Kundi made the announcement after meeting Senator Mian Atiq in Peshawar.

“We will establish the AI centre at Governor House in Peshawar,” the governor added.

During the meeting, the latest trends in digital technology in the province and their usefulness were discussed in detail. Talking to Senator Ateeq, Faisal Karim Kundi said the AI centre will play a milestone role in the mission of women empowerment and youth engagement in the province.

Faisal Karim Kundi termed connecting the AI center with the universities as an important step.

