Governor Kundi, Mohsin Naqvi discuss situation in KP

ISLAMABAD: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, held a meeting on Wednesday and focused discussions on the security situation in the province.

They discussed issues concerning peace and order in the merged districts, including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kurram, and other areas of the province.

Governor Kundi briefed Mohsin Naqvi on public concerns related to passport, NADRA, and other relevant departments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting also covered the challenges faced by police and other institutions.

They praised the sacrifices made by the police and security forces in the province.

Following Faisal Kundi’s recommendations, Minister Naqvi assured the establishment of cricket academies and other facilities in Peshawar and Abbottabad in the first phase and in the second phase, cricket academies will also be set up in Dera Ismail Khan and Malakand.