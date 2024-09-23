Governor Tessori, Fazlur Rehman discuss proposed constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Monday called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as they discussed proposed constitutional amendments as well as Pakistan’s current political situation, ARY News reported.

Kamran Tessori, who was in Islamabad to attend an event to mark the 94th anniversary of Saudi Arabia National Day, reached Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence.

According to sources, the proposed constitutional amendments also came under discussion in the meeting between and Kamran Tessori and Maulana Fazalur Rehman.

The governor acknowledged Maulana Rehman’s ‘significant’ role in Pakistan’s politics and expressed optimism about his future decisions.

Kamran Tessori said that whatever decision Maulana Fazalur Rehman takes will be important for the country’s politics and economy.

Read More: Constitutional amendments aimed at safeguarding incumbent govt: Fazl

Earlier, the JUI-F chief said that the proposed constitutional amendments were aimed at ‘protecting’ the government

Addressing a presser in Multan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman vowed to strive to prevent incorrect decisions or legislation in the parliament.

“The JUI-F will not allow any amendments that compromise human rights or undermine the judicial system,” Fazlur Rehman said.

He said that protecting fundamental rights is crucial and parliament should be involved in this process. The JUI-F chief said that his party members did not agree with the government’s proposed draft of the constitutional amendments.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also expressed concerns over the establishment of a constitutional court, citing potential ‘mala fide intentions’.