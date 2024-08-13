Governor Tessori announces mobile phones, prizes for citizens on Aug 14

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori announced to distribute mobile phones and other prizes among the public on the occasion of Independence Day, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media representatives, Kamran Tessori said that a ‘comprehensive’ security plan has also been devised for celebrating Independence Day.He said that the traffic plan will also be uploaded on social media before the event.

Kamran Tessori said that the largest fireworks display in the country’s history will be held at the Governor’s House, for which a special team has arrived from Dubai.

He announced that Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem will also arrive the Governor’s House on special invitation. Kamran Tessori said that famous singer Atif Aslam and other artists will also perform at the Independence Day celebrations.

Kamran Tessori said that all the gates of the Governor’s House will be open to the public, with an expected turnout of 500,000.

He said that Bagh-e-Jinnah is also being opened to the public, which is adjacent to the Governor’s House. Screens will be installed from Fawara Chowk to Shaheen Complex.