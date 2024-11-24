Govinda recalls Shilpa Shetty’s hilarious reaction to his gunshot injury

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda has revealed actress Shilpa Shetty’s hilarious reaction to his self-inflicted gunshot wound last month.

The actor is set to appear in the upcoming episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ alongside actors Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday.

The Netflix show dropped a promo of the upcoming episode showing Govinda recalling how Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty reacted to his gunshot injury.

According to the actor, Shetty visited him in the hospital where he was getting treatment for his injury.

“When Shilpa came around to visit me, she first asked, ‘Chi Chi! How did you get hurt? Where was Sunita?’” he said.

When Govinda told the Bollywood actress that Sunita, his wife, was at a temple, she joked, “Toh goli kisne maari (then who shot you)?”

It is to be noted that the ‘Partner’ actor was rushed to hospital in October after he accidentally shot himself in the left leg with a revolver.

Indian media outlets reported that the actor was cleaning his gun when it fell from his hand and the bullet hit his leg.

Last week, the actor-turned-politician Govinda again made headlines when he was airlifted to a hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated during a political gathering.

The Shiv Sena leader was rushed to the Mumbai Hospital after he complained of chest pain when addressing party workers in Pachora area.

Reports said that Govinda initially experienced mild physical discomfort, however, his health worsened after he began experiencing severe chest pain and leg discomfort.

Notably, Govinda and Shilpa Shetty have worked in several Bollywood movies and were considered one of the most popular pairs of the 90s.

Their collaborations include ‘Aag,’ ‘Pardesi Babu,’ ‘Chhote Sarkar,’ and ‘Hathkaadi’ among others.