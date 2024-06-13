Budget 2024-25: Govt allocates Rs27,000mn for health sector

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs27,000 million for 27 ongoing and 14 new schemes of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to the budgetary document released on Wednesday, out of the total allocation, Rs 7,131.330 million has been earmarked for ongoing schemes and Rs 19,868.670 million for new schemes.

The government has allocated Rs 5,000 million for Prime Minister National Programme for Elimination of Hepatitis C Infection while Rs 2,000 million for Prime Minister National Programme for Prevention of Diabetes.

Similarly, it fixed the amount of Rs 3,000 million for establishment of Stroke Intervention and Expansion of Critical Care Facilities at PIMS and Rs 2,050 million for Procurement of Equipment for Establishment of Cancer Hospital in Islamabad.

An amount of Rs 1,500 million has been allocated for strengthening and up-gradation of cardiology and other facilities at Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC), Islamabad, and Rs 550 million for Sehat Sahulat Programme (SSP), Phase-II.

Likewise, Rs 800 million has been earmarked for establishment of 200 Beds Accident and Emergency at PIMS (PC-II), and Rs 307 million for purchase of new Electro-Medical Equipment to replacement of the Obss & Old Fashioned with Regard to Stren & Enhance Medical Care.

An amount of Rs 1,060.093 million has been allocated for establishment of Cancer Hospital at Islamabad, and Rs 609.649 million for up-gradation of Radiology Department at Shaikh Zayed Hospital Lahore.