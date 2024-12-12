Govt determined to make economic system Sharia-compliant: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that the government has been determined to transform the economic system and makes it Sharia compliant.

In a virtual address to Islamic Capital Market Conference, Aurangzeb said that the country’s economic stability moving to the right direction.

Finance Minister said that Pakistan has been capable to emerge as Islamic finance hub adding that the Islamic capital market could play its role in the country.

“We have some financial challenges and we have to resolve these issues jointly,” Aurangzeb said.

He said sukuk bonds are important for interest free loans adding that sukuk and Islamic investment bringing down Pakistan’s dependence on interest-based loans.