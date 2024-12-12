web analytics
24.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, December 12, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Govt determined to make economic system Sharia-compliant: Aurangzeb

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that the government has been determined to transform the economic system and makes it Sharia compliant.

In a virtual address to Islamic Capital Market Conference, Aurangzeb said that the country’s economic stability moving to the right direction.

Finance Minister said that Pakistan has been capable to emerge as Islamic finance hub adding that the Islamic capital market could play its role in the country.

“We have some financial challenges and we have to resolve these issues jointly,” Aurangzeb said.

He said sukuk bonds are important for interest free loans adding that sukuk and Islamic investment bringing down Pakistan’s dependence on interest-based loans.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.