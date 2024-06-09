Govt institutions default on electricity bills worth billions

ISLAMABAD: In a shocking revelations, various government institutions turned out to be have unpaid dues of Rs 71.16 billion in terms of electricity bills, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the spokesperson of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (iESCO), the Azad Kashmir government has tops the list with Rs 54.86 billion in outstanding electricity bills.

Other notable institutions in the unpaid dues list include the Capital Development Authority (CDA) with outstanding dues amounting to Rs 4.63 billion, followed by the Pakistan Secretariat and Cabinet Secretariat with unpaid dues of Rs 1.65 billion and 11.6 million respectively.

Similarly, the federal government-run hospitals and the Ministry of Home Affairs have failed to fulfill their financial obligations of ₨279 million and ₨14.3 million in electricity bills respectively.

The list of financial obligators’ extends to various government entities, including the Railways with Rs 295 million, Punjab Police with Rs 13.50 million, and Parliament Lodges with Rs 118 million in account of unpaid electricity bills.