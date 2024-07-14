Govt notify surge in basic power tariff for THESE consumers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Sunday announced an increase in the basic electricity tariff for commercial, agricultural, and bulk consumers, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The notification to increase the basic electricity tariff for commercial, agricultural, and bulk consumers has been issued, increasing the basic power tariff for commercial consumers Rs 8.04 per unit, raising the tariff to Rs 77.15 per unit.

The notification stated that the agricultural consumers will see a rise of Rs 6.62 per unit, bringing the maximum per unit tariff to Rs 46.83 per unit, while the general services category will experience an increase of Rs 6.98 per unit, with the maximum tariff per unit reaching Rs 61.3 per unit.

As per the notification the bulk consumers will also be affected in the recent hike with Rs 5.51 per unit, pushing the maximum tariff to Rs 59.96 per unit.

However, it is worth mentioning here that the basic electricity tariff for industrial consumers will remain unchanged.