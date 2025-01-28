Govt-PTI talks: Fourth round scheduled today

ISLAMABAD: A meeting for dialogue between the government and the PTI has been scheduled today with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in chair, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The government side will submit its written reply to the Speaker, over the PTI’s charter of demand in the fourth session of the dialogue today, if the opposition party remains absent from the meeting.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui has said that the government will consider dissolution of the negotiating committee, if the PTI team remains absent. “There was no reference in the statement that the commission will be constituted before the fourth session of the dialogue,” Irfan Siddiqui said.

“You attend the session, perhaps you may get the judicial commission, or some other way-out,” PML-N senator said.

Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali yesterday said that the party will not attend tomorrow’s meeting. Talking to media he said that the government was given seven days’ deadline, but it has still not announced the judicial commission, demanded by the PTI.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided against attending the fourth round of talks with government, summoned by NA speaker on January 28.