Greece boat tragedy: Second case registered against FIA officials, agents

FAISALABAD: A second case has been registered against 19 officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and an agent for their involvement in illegally sending victims of the Greece boat tragedy to Libya, ARY News reported.

According to reports, among the arrested individuals are 16 FIA officials, including the Immigration Shift in charge stationed at Faisalabad Airport. However, two female officers involved in the Greece boat tragedy, Sub-Inspector Shumaila and Constable Anila, have not been arrested yet.

The Special Central Judge’s court in Faisalabad has sent the arrested suspects to jail.

The case, filed by Abdullah from Pasrur, includes six charges against the accused, including Inspectors Zubair Ashraf, Sub-Inspectors Shahid Munir, Shumaila Saleem, and others.

FIA officials allegedly took bribes of one lakh rupees for clearing four passengers illegally. Agent Khuram Jajja is accused of receiving 25 lakh rupees from Samiullah to send him to Europe.

The agent also arranged meetings between the FIA officers and passengers at the airport canteen, where they demanded 25 thousand rupees as bribe per passenger for immigration clearance.

Earlier, FIA arrested five suspects, including a notorious human trafficker allegedly involved in the Greece boat tragedy.

The operation was carried out by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Mandi Bahauddin.

According to FIA Director Abdul Qadir Qamar, one of the arrested smugglers, Abdul Majeed, had allegedly taken 4.2 million rupees from a citizen named Fahad to smuggle him into Greece. Fahad has been reported missing since the ship incident

The arrested smugglers are accused of deceiving people and extorting large sums of money in exchange for illegal passage to foreign countries.

Earlier, an investigation committee probing the recent Greece boat tragedy revealed the involvement of 31 officials of the FIA

The committee decided to place the names of FIA officers, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables in the Passport Control List (PCL).