GTA 6 online mode gets massive update

While details about Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 remain under wraps, a new report has provided a massive update on the game’s popular online mode.

The only official update on the hotly-anticipated game was dropped by Take-Two Interactive earlier this year when it announced narrowing down the release date to the Fall of 2025.

Later, Rockstar Games confirmed that GTA 6 will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in the Fall of 2025 without any news on when will PC gamers get their hands on the game.

Meanwhile, a Bloomberg report has suggested that the Grand Theft Auto 6 online mode will not be a continuation of GTA Online.

As per the report, the online mode will be a ‘significant online mode’ that will sell additional content to ‘generate revenue for years.’

According to the report, GTA Online 2 is happening and Take-Two Interactive plans to expand it similar to the current online mode, once GTA 6 is released in 2025.

While speculations and reports have been making rounds about GTA Online 2, Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games have not officially addressed their plans in this regard.

Gaming industry experts attribute much of GTA 5’s success to Grand Theft Auto Online, which was launched alongside the main game in 2013.

Rockstar Games has been continuously engaging players for over a decade by introducing regular updates to the online mode.

It is noteworthy here the first and only trailer for GTA 6 was released on December 4, 2023, more than a year earlier.

The trailer for the highly-anticipated game showed that the title will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.