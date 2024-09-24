GTA Online to discontinue popular event

Rockstar Games is likely to drop a major update for the last time in GTA Online as it gears up for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Released in 2013 after Grand Theft Auto 5 arrived on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, the online iteration has been a popular stage for gamers amid the long wait for the sixth instalment.

Rockstar Games has been dropping continuous updates for GTA Online over the years, including a fan favourite event during Christmas time.

In the Christmas event, Los Santos is replaced with snow blizzards as players abandon gunfights and take up light-hearted snowball fights.

However, Liam, a GTA 5 modder, has claimed that it might be the last time players enjoy the update in GTA Online.

“This year will be the last Christmas in GTA Online,” he wrote in a post on X, as GTA 6 is set to arrive next year.

Meanwhile, the sixth instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series is set to arrive in the Fall of 2025, as per official announcement

Rockstar Games’s parent company Take-Two Interactive, earlier this year, announced that GTA 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025.

Later, Rockstar Games announced that the highly-anticipated title would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

The first and only trailer for the highly-anticipated game was released last year, showing that GTA 6 will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.

While rumours of a delay in the release date continue to swirl around, Take-Two Interactive has reiterated that GTA 6 was on track for a release in the Fall of 2025.

In its recent earnings call, the company revealed that it plans to release GTA 6 in the Fall of 2025.

The company noted that GTA 5 “has sold-in over 195 million units worldwide and includes access to Grand Theft Auto Online.”

“Rockstar Games continues to invest in the franchise and plans to release Grand Theft Auto 6 in the Fall of calendar 2025. The label released its first trailer for the title in December 2023 and will share more details over time,” it stated.