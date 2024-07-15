Harbhajan Singh issues apology over ‘offensive’ viral video

Former Indian spin bowler Harbhajan Singh issued an apology after several accused him and his teammates of mocking disabled people in a viral video.

Earlier, disability advocates criticised him, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina after a video went viral showing them acting of limping and clutching their backs as they enter a doorway in a lobby.

The video featuring the former cricketers showed them attempting to recreate actor Vicky Kaushal’s viral dance step from the song, Tauba Tauba.

In an X post, India’s The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled labeled the video as “totally disgraceful.”

“Totally disgraceful. No words are sufficient enough to condemn such behaviour specially when displayed by people considered national heroes. Such degrading actions only exposes their total insensitivity and boorishness,” it wrote in a post on X.

Now, Harbhajan Singh issued clarification about their actions in the video which several considered offensive to disabled people.

“Just wanted to clear to our people who are complaining about our recent videos of Tauba Tauba on social media after winning the championship here in England. We didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments. We respect every individual and community. And this video was just to reflect to our bodies after playing continues cricket for 15 days. SORE bodies,” he wrote in a post on X.

“We r not trying to insult or offend anyone.. still if people think we hv done something wrong ..All I can say from my side. SORRY to everyone .. plz let’s stop this here and move forward. Stay happy and healthy. Love to all. Regards,” Singh concluded.