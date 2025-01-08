Hassan Niazi toyed with his future not a soldier’s uniform: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz commented on the recent sentencing of Hassaan Niazi, nephew of PTI founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Address a ceremony at Sargodha University, CM Maryam said that Hassaan was handed a 10-year prison sentence for disrespecting the military uniform. She stated that Niazi toyed with his future not a soldier’s uniform, saying he is facing the outcome of his action.

The Chief Minister mentioned Niazi’s parents, saying “Imagine what they are going through” after the sentence of their son in May 9 riots case.

Maryam Nawaz lauded the bravery of the country’s armed forced youth who have laid down their lives for the nation’s security and prosperity.

CM Nawaz said the Punjab government had been providing all available resources for promotion of quality education among students.

The previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government remained busy in spreading hate among public and institutions, she regretted.

She said that 60 per cent population of Pakistan consisted of the youth and they should focus on getting modern education to meet the global challenges.

It is important to mention here that the Military Courts convicted 60 more suspects including Hassan Niazi, the nephew of Imran Khan, in cases pertaining to May 9 violence.

“Sequel to the announcement of the May 9 punishments in light of the Supreme Court’s decision, the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) has promulgated the punishments to the following remaining 60 culprits after examining all evidences, ensuring the provision of all legal rights to the convicts, completion of due process and the appropriate legal proceedings,” the ISPR said.

According to the military’s media wing Hassan Niazi, son of Hafizullah Niazi has been awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment in the Jinnah House attack.