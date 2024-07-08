‘Heavy traffic on Lyari Expressway to be allowed after third-party evaluation’

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday asserted that no heavy traffic will be permitted on the Lyari Expressway without third-party auditors’ approval, ARY News reported.

The development emerged during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister and senior MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal.

During the call, Mustafa Kamal expressed concern over the PM’s directive to keep the Lyari Expressway for cargo traffic 24/7 and highlighted that 90 percent of the Lyari Expressway’s construction was completed under his administration.

He emphasized that the expressway was specifically designed to enhance the flow of light traffic within the city and was not intended for heavy vehicle usage.

Kamal also mentioned the North Bypass, constructed to handle heavy traffic, and proposed that it be upgraded to a double track to better accommodate the load.

The Prime Minister attentively listened to Kamal’s report and sought alternate suggestions.

He also assured Mustafa Kamal that no heavy traffic would be permitted on the Lyari Expressway without proper evaluation and approval from the third-party auditors.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to keep the Lyari Expressway for cargo traffic 24/7 to ensure uninterrupted delivery of goods to and from Karachi Port Trust.

“The Malir Expressway should be connected to the port to further improve the delivery of goods”, the prime minister said while chairing a meeting here regarding Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim Authority, and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).