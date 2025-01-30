‘Hera Pheri’ director returns to direct the threequel

Indian filmmaker Priyadarshan, who helmed the direction of the iconic comedy film ‘Hera Pheri’, teased his return to direct the much-anticipated threequel.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Thursday afternoon, veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, best known for his penchant for directing comedy films and adapting Malayalam films in Hindi, announced his return to the cult comedy franchise ‘Hera Pheri’.

In response to Akshay Kumar’s wish on his 68th birthday, who shared a picture from the sets of their next collaboration, ‘Bhooth Bangla’, along with a heartfelt note, the filmmaker wrote, “Thank you so much for your wishes @akshaykumar. In return, I would like to give you a gift.”

He followed with the exciting announcement adding, “I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3. Are you ready Akshay, @suniel.shetty & @pareshrawalofficial”

As excited as their millions of fans, Kumar replied, “MIRACLE! MIRACLE! Sir!!! Your birthday and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi hera pheri (Let’s do some Hera Pheri).” For the unversed, Priyadarshan first made ‘Hera Pheri’ (2000), adapted from the Malayalam-language comedy-thriller‘Ramji Rao Speaking’ and written by Neeraj Vora.

Vora penned and directed the script of the sequel ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ six years later.

The reports around ‘Hera Pheri 3’ first began to swirl in 2023 with media reports suggesting filmmaker Anees Bazmee at the helm. However, he later confirmed his exit from the project and the name of Farhad Samji was attached to the film.

Some media reports also suggested that the OG trio, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, will be joined by Sanjay Dutt in the threequel, however, no official announcement has been ever made regarding ‘Hera Pheri 3’.