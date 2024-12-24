Here’s how to apply for Punjab tube well solarisation scheme

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif has unveiled a historic ‘Kissan Package’ and agriculture tube wells solarisation scheme for the development of farmers.

The farmers owning 25 acres of agricultural land will be eligible for the solarisation scheme.

The 67 pc payment of the project will be paid by the government while farmers have to pay only 33 pc payment.

Around 7000 tube wells would be shifted to solar energy in the first phase. With the collaboration of the federal government, about 10,000 tube wells would be shifted to solar energy in the second phase.

The expenses of running a tube well on diesel are around Rs3000 per acre while Rs1500 rupees are on electricity.

Meanwhile, only Rs. 50 per acre would be spent to run tube wells on solar energy for irrigation.

Punjab CM ordered to devise special packages for vegetable farmers.

Addressing the session, Maryam Nawaz instructed for a sustainable and effective system of supply management for onions, tomatoes and essential vegetables.

She insisted that Punjab’s prosperity and development is associated with farmers’ welfare.

Farmers whose names are registered in the land registry can apply for this program until December 31, 2024.

It has also been disclosed that the Punjab government will offer subsidies for the solarization of tube wells in three distinct categories:

500,000 for 10 kW

750,000 for 15 kW

1,000,000 for 20 kW

Farmers will be responsible for covering the remaining costs.

Interested farmers can reach out to the agriculture helpline at 0800-17000 for further information.

Eligibility Criteria for Farmers:

Applicant is the resident of Punjab Province (attach a copy of valid CNIC and FRC certificate from NADRA) and one farmer will get one facility/ solar system only from the family.

Owner of agricultural land in the revenue boundary of the same district where the application is submitted. Attach a copy of valid CNIC and Fard-e-Malakiat as evidence of ownership.

Owns an electric tubewell with power requirement upto 15 KW will be considered for solarization. (last paid bill of electric tubewell connection will be submitted as a proof of tubewell ownership, nonpayers/ defaulters will not be considered).

The Tubewell Electricity connection should have been installed on or before 31st March, 2024.

Tubewell with a watertable depth upto 60 feet is eligible.

Should have 3-phase electrical connection

How to Apply:

Farmers can visit the official website (https://cmstp.punjab.gov.pk/) to apply for the scheme.