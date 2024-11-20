HIV outbreak: Screening of dialysis patients made mandatory in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has made the HIV/AIDS screening of dialysis patients mandatory every after three months across the province.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir said that the screening and testing of patients has been made obligatory in all the hospitals under the management of the Primary Health Care Department.

He directed the relevant officials to complete the process of screening within two weeks, while the AIDS and Hepatitis Prevention and Control Program of Punjab will assist in this regard.

The minister vowed to make the dialysis units safe in the all District and Tehsil hospitals in Punjab at every cost.

The decision has been taken after a patient died while 30 others contracted HIV/AIDs infections during dialysis treatment at the Nishtar Hospital, Multan. The effected patients carried the virus from the dialysis machines meant for HIV positive cases.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her displeasure over the outbreak of HIV in Multan and sought a progress report within 24 hours.

Read More: CM Punjab Maryam angry over Nishtar Hospital HIV outbreak

While presiding over a special meeting on health, Maryam Nawaz said that the outbreak of HIV among dialysis patients in Multan at is not only regrettable but also shameful as well.

“Halting dialysis procedure due to non-availability of funds is regrettable,” she said.

Chief Minister Dialysis Program Card

The chief minister also approved the ‘Chief Minister Dialysis Program Card’ in the history of Pakistan, the first of its nature in Pakistan.

Under the programme, the funds for the treatment of each dialysis patient have been increased up to Rs10 million whereas Rs8.5 million for dialysis and Rs1.5 million for tests are being allocated for each patient suffering from kidney disease.

She directed to ensure free tests and medicines for dialysis patients, while urging to continue dialysis procedure of patients under any circumstance. It was agreed in principle to establish more dialysis units in Punjab.

The chief minister directed Punjab Healthcare Commission to ensure implementation of SOPs in dialysis centres across the province.

It was agreed to set KPIs to determine performance of the health department. A progress report on the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital was presented.

A report on the ongoing projects of PIC-2 and Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology, Sargodha was presented.

She directed to make PIC-2 a state-of-the-art hospital and to ensure latest technology, equipment and medicine for cardiac patients.

It is pertinent to mention that a patient has died while 30 others contracted HIV/AIDs infections during dialysis treatment at the Nishtar Hospital, Multan, as the effected patients carried the virus from the dialysis machines meant for HIV positive cases.