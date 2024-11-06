Hogwarts Legacy 2 confirmed with surprising link to Harry Potter

Warner Bros. on Wednesday confirmed development on “Hogwarts Legacy 2” after the original game sold over 30 million copies worldwide.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment President David Haddad revealed that work on the sequel game was underway, calling it the company’s ‘very big priority.’

According to Haddad, the Hogwarts Legacy 2 storyline is set to feature in the upcoming Harry Potter HBO TV series, a new retelling of the original books.

“The rest of the company was very curious about what we helped to unlock with Hogwarts Legacy last year,” he said.

It is worth mentioning here that the original Hogwarts Legacy was set in the 1890s, before Harry Potter.

While the game featured characters who are descendants of Harry Potter characters, they have no direct relations with the lead character in the series.

Launched in February 2023, Hogwarts Legacy was a blockbuster game, having sold over 30 million copies worldwide across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Reports had said that Warner Bros. was also working on a definitive edition for Hogwarts Legacy with additional DLC.

Rumours had it that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) developer Rockstar Games was also involved in the project with the game’s original developer, Avalanche Software.

Meanwhile, HBO describes the upcoming Harry Potter series, which has not yet been officially titled, as ‘a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling’.

The studio said ‘each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally’.