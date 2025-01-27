Holiday announced in Sindh’s schools, other educational institutions

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department declared a province-wide holiday in schools and other educational institutions on Tuesday, January 28, on account of Shab-e-Meraj, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, all public and private educational institutions including schools under the department’s administration will remain closed.

The holiday announcement applies to all schools and colleges in Sindh, including those in Karachi, Hyderabad, and other major cities.

Shab-e-Meraj

Shab-e-Miraj, also known as the Night of Ascension, is an important event in Islamic history, observed on the 27th night of the Islamic month of Rajab.

It commemorates the miraculous journey of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from the Kaaba in Mecca to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, followed by his ascension (Miraj) to the heavens.

During this divine journey, the Prophet received instructions from Allah, including the obligation of daily prayers (Salah) for Muslims.

The night is believed to be a time of spiritual reflection and divine mercy. Muslims consider Shab-e-Miraj as a night when Allah’s blessings and forgiveness are abundant.

Many Muslims engage in extra prayers, recite the Quran, and seek forgiveness for their sins. It is seen as a time to strengthen one’s faith, ask for guidance, and express gratitude to Allah for His endless mercy.

Shab-e-Miraj is a reminder of the deep connection between Muslims and Allah.