Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 7, 2024

Horoscopes are astrological predictions based on the positions of celestial bodies at the time of a person’s birth. An astrologer creates a birth chart, which is a map of the sky at the exact moment of birth. This chart includes the positions of the Sun, Moon, planets, and other celestial bodies.

Astrologers interpret these positions and relationships to make predictions about a person’s life. These interpretations can range from general personality traits to specific predictions about love, career, and health. While horoscopes are popular, it’s important to remember that they are not scientifically proven and are often considered a form of entertainment.

Here are today’s horoscopes:

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 19)

Your long-term aspirations get a major boost today as the moon in ambitious Capricorn meets up with powerful Pluto in your career corner. If you’re not on track to hit those Q4 targets, here’s your chance to get back on track [3).

Taurus (Apr 20 – May 20)

If you’re tempted to dole out criticism today, soften the blow with a whopping dose of diplomacy. The moon in your outspoken ninth house is in cahoots with piercing Pluto, increasing the chances that your words will have a lasting impact [3).

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

When the emotional moon aligns with destructive Pluto in your intense eighth house today, you’re likely to have a short fuse unless you can find a way to slow your roll. Take a deep breath and count to ten before reacting [3).

Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

Are you silently fuming over an irritating issue without trying to address it in any way? Today’s volatile moon-Pluto alignment in your interpersonal realm could bring things to a head. Consider having an open and honest conversation [3).

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Leave your superhero cape at home today, Leo. You’ll be sorely tempted to swoop in for the save when the caring moon aligns with powerful Pluto in your useful sixth house. But will coming through for others truly help them in the long run? ¹

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sep 22)

As the emotional moon cozies up to powerful Pluto in your amour arena today, you could fall head over heels for someone. While that sounds exciting, your sensible side warns you to wait and see if this connection is truly meant to be [3).

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)

The Capricorn moon and Saturn align to promote wellness and emotional awareness. Take time to focus on self-care and introspection [2).

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Value yourself as a creative thinker today when the Capricorn moon and Saturn form a supportive connection. Your innovative ideas could lead to something amazing [2).

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

There will be plenty of reasons to move slowly this morning, thanks to a sweet connection between the moon and Neptune. Take your time and trust your intuition [2).

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Luna dances through your sign today, forming a supportive connection with Saturn. Expect a boost in confidence and determination [2).

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Quiet down and go within this morning as the Capricorn moon and Saturn form a sweet connection. Reflect on your goals and aspirations [2).

Pisces (Feb 19 – Mar 20)

Your influence strengthens as the Capricorn moon and Saturn align, helping you make a positive impact on those around you.

Disclaimer: These horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only and should not be taken as professional advice. Astrology is not a substitute for seeking guidance from qualified experts in fields such as psychology, finance, or health.