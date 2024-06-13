House of the Dragon renewed for season 3

HBO has greenlit renewing Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon for season 3 ahead of its season 2 premiere.

While HBO confirmed the renewal, it has not disclosed how many episodes it has ordered, Variety reported.

Based on writer George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, House of Dragon is set 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones.

The show revolves around the devastating civil war in House Targaryen following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine).

The season 2 cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett and Bethany Antonia.

Read more: WATCH: HBO drops trailer for House of the Dragon season 2

The first season of the show averaged 29 million viewers an episode over linear and streaming and was renewed for season 2 just one week following its series premiere.

House of the Dragon show is co-created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal and enjoyed the biggest premiere audience ever for an original series for both HBO and HBO Max.

HBO Programming Executive Vice President Francesca Orsi in a statement said, “George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon.”

“We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three,” she added.