HRCP expresses concern over controversial PECA bill

ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed concern over the passage of controversial PECA bill, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The National Assembly on Thursday passed the amendment bill to the country’s cybercrime laws amid a walkout by the PTI lawmakers and journalists from the proceedings.

The HRCP while demanding thorough debate over the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Senate and apprehended that the enforcement of the bill, will result in targeting newsmen and political and social activists.

The human rights commission said that the PECA bill restricts the fundamental human rights, expressing concern over emphasis on the fake or false news in the legislation bill.

The human rights body also termed three years jail term suggested in the bill as unnecessarily harsh.

The HRCP said that establishment of four new authorities to control the digital content will be resulted in unnecessary and disproportionate restrictions, which will further limit the freedoms of expression and opinion.

