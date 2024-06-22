Hyderabad cylinder blast: PM approves financial assistance for victims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved financial assistance for the victims of the tragic cylinder blast which was occurred in the Pretabad area of Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The decision came forward as the National Assembly (NA) member of MQM-P, Syed Waseem Hussain, requested the PM to support the victims’ families and those injured in the explosion.

The devastating incident resulted in the deaths of 27 individuals, with many others injured and currently receiving treatment in hospitals across Karachi and Hyderabad.

The blast occurred in a gas cylinder shop, leading to a massive fire and subsequent explosions of additional cylinders stored in the shop.

The explosion caused extensive damage to nearby buildings, worsening the tragedy.

The accident report highlighted that a significant number of the deceased were children.

The Prime Minister’s swift response aims to provide much-needed relief to the families affected by this unfortunate incident.