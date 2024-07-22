‘I left when May 9 protestors targeted Corps Commander House’

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Minister on Monday shared his perspective over arson and riots at the Corps Commander House on May 9, stating that when the mob decided to go at the Corps Commander’s House, he went back home, ARY News reported.

During an appearance on ARY News program ‘Off the Record’, the Former Federal Minister – Shafqat Mehmood – recounted the events of May 9, explaining that after the arrest of the PTI founder, he joined the protestors at Liberty Chowk.

“When the angry mob asked me to join the protestors outside the Corps Commander’s House, I returned home because I knew that this was not the right way,” he said.

He emphasized that aggressive voices are often more influential within PTI. “There were two different thoughts in the party,” he explained.

“One thought was to engage in opposition, believing the people were with us, while the other was more aggressive, advocating for a front-foot approach.”

Mehmood reflected on the party’s internal politics, stating, “70 percent of politics takes place inside the party and 30 percent outside. The party dynamics have changed, and those who left after May 9 had no idea what would happen to them.”

He also discussed his personal decision to leave politics, despite his respect for the PTI founder. “I wanted to leave politics for a long time and focus on some other work,” he said.

Addressing the dissolution of assemblies, Mehmood remarked, “The thought behind dissolving the assemblies was that elections would be held again. However, the whole world saw that the constitution was not obeyed, and elections were not held within 90 days.”