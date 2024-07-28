I want to play a hardcore villain: actor Sumona Chakravarti

Renowned for her roles in Indian TV serials such as “Bade Acche Lagte Hain” and popular sketch comedy shows like “Comedy Nights with Kapil” and “The Kapil Sharma Show,” actor Sumona Chakravarti is eager to explore new characters.

Speaking in a recent interview with local Indian channel, Sumona Chakravarti, 36, expressed her interest in exploring a variety of challenging characters, from antagonists to intelligence officers.

The actor revealed a strong desire to delve into the fiction genre, especially action, thrillers, and psychological thrillers, driven by her passion for crime and gore on digital platforms.

“I want to do hardcore action, a thriller or psychological thriller because I love watching crime and gore on digital. I would love to explore that. I would love to play a hardcore villain or an intelligence officer,” Chakravarti stated.

Chakravarti highlighted that actors often feel a constant urge to take on new and diverse roles, aiming to satiate their creative cravings.

She pointed out the abundance of good work happening on OTT platforms and expressed her hope that people would be willing to explore these opportunities with her.

“Actors are never satisfied fully because we always want to do more and different work. I’ve decided that I want to satiate my craving for fiction and different kinds of work. There’s a lot of good work happening on OTT. I hope people are open to exploring it with me,” she said.

Looking ahead, Chakravarti expressed a keen interest in being part of projects akin to internationally acclaimed shows like “Homeland,” “Fauda,” and “Killing Eve.”

She specifically mentioned her admiration for the antagonist Villanelle in “Killing Eve” and Claire Danes’ role in “Homeland.”

Additionally, she praised Kiran Rao’s film “Laapataa Ladies” and Konkona Sen Sharma’s performance in “Lust Stories 2,” describing these as the types of work she aspires to do.

Currently, Chakravarti is participating in the reality stunt show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” season 14.

Reflecting on her experience filming the Rohit Shetty-hosted series in Romania, she described it as both “difficult and painful.”

She elaborated on the unique and challenging nature of the stunts performed on the show, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“It has been a rollercoaster ride. It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience because of the kind of stunts that one gets to perform and experience that you’ll not get to do even in Bollywood or Hollywood films. Every stunt was difficult. I don’t think one can pay money and have this experience,” Chakravarti added.

The show includes participants such as Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Niyati Fatnani.