“I would never do Animal even if paid 200 crore.”

An Indian film actor, who collaborated with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for ‘Kabir Singh’, said he would have never done his film ‘Animal’, even if paid INR200 crore in remuneration.

Actor Adil Hussain, of ‘English Vinglish’ fame, who previously shared his regret of featuring in Shahid Kapoor-led ‘Kabir Singh’, has now spoken about the mega success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest film ‘Animal’, with Ranbir Kapoor, and maintained that he would have never done such a film, irrespective of the fee offered for a role.

In a new interview, Adil Hussain confessed that he has not watched the title yet, to which, he was asked if he would want to do any role in the film. He replied in a flash, “Never.”

“Even if they paid me INR100-200 crore, I would never do it,” he affirmed.

Notably, the Kapoor-led neo-noir action thriller of Vanga was one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. After scoring a bumper opening upon its release in December last year, followed up with several Box Office feats, ‘Animal’ concluded its theatrical run at INR918 crores.

Despite the major commercial success, the title drew polarizing reactions from critics, with many calling it misogynistic, like previous outings of the filmmaker, including ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’.

