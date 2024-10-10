IHC calls Defence, Interior ministries officials in Intizar Panjotha missing case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court summoned detailed reports from the ministries of interior and defence on a petition seeking recovery of PTI’s missing focal person Intizar Panjotha.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooq while hearing the case asked IG Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi about current position of the investigation.

“What was the last location,” the court questioned. “F-6 was the last location, we don’t know after it,” the lawyer replied.

IG Islamabad said that a special investigation team headed by the SSP investigation, has been constituted. “We have tried to trace him with digital surveillance and safe city cameras”, police chief said.

“Intizar Panjotha’s car has been sighted in cameras at F-6 and Ayub Chowk”, he said. “We also knew that he goes up to Faizabad with Mirza Asif advocate,” police head said.

He said, a mobile number on WhatsApp surfaced. “We get the WhatsApp location from the IB, currently there is no information about it,” IG said.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow.