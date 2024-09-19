IHC nullifies ECP’s verdict to replace election tribunal judge

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has nullified the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s verdict to replace Election Tribunal judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, ARY News reported.

As per details, Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the case and announced the verdict which was reserved earlier.

The IHC sent the case back to the Election Commission of Pakistan, directing them to make a decision again.

The ECP had appointed a retired judge to the tribunal and replaced Justice Jahangiri, which was challenged by PTI leaders Shoaib Shaheen, Aamir Mughal, and Ali Bukhari

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan had accepted pleas filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNAs seeking to transfer election tribunal in all three constituencies of Islamabad.

A four-member bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja announced the reserved verdict.

The bench accepted pleas filed by Khurram Nawaz, Anjum Aqeel and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, who had maintained that the tribunal was not impartial. All three were elected from Islamabad.

The tribunal was headed by Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri of the Islamabad High Court.

PML-N candidates clinched all three National Assembly seats of the federal capital territory in Feb 8 general elections.