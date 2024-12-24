PTI founder seeks timeframe in talks with govt: Barrister Gohar

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government are in negotiations, with PTI seeking a specific timeframe for resolving its demands, according to Barrister Gohar Ali Khan after a meeting with party’s founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Barrister Gohar briefed Imran Khan on the recent round of talks with the government during his visit to Adiala Jail. According to Gohar, Imran Khan expressed satisfaction with the initiation of dialogue but emphasised the need for a clear timeline for the discussions.

“We have always maintained that a timeframe is essential for meaningful negotiations,” said Barrister Gohar.

He further asserted that the demands made by PTI founder Imran Khan are legitimate, and that PTI expects progress within a specified timeframe.

The PTI leader also confirmed that the party’s core committee had discussed the matter and had decided to present a detailed charter of demands to the government in the next round of talks.

Regarding the absence of some key PTI members from the recent meeting, Barrister Gohar clarified that their absence was due to prior commitments, including official engagements and legal matters.

“We had already informed the Speaker about the unavailability of these members. However, all members will be present in the next round of talks,” he assured.

The PTI leader expressed optimism about the success of the ongoing dialogue, stating that despite differences, it is essential to remain hopeful.

Barrister Gohar stated that all cases against Imran Khan are politically motivated, as he has been granted bail in all of them except one.

Gohar remained confident that the remaining cases against Imran Khan will also be resolved favourably.

Imran Khan – Latest news

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi has dismissed the pleas of PTI founder Imran Khan and 10 other party leaders against their indictment in the GHQ attack case.

As per details, the court ruled that the prosecution’s evidence is sufficient to start the trial, and that the indictment of the accused has already been made.

The court also stated that after the indictment, requests under Section 265-D are no longer effective. Other PTI leaders whose pleas were dismissed include Ali Amin Gandapur, Kunwal Shauzab, Fawad Chaudhry, and Shibli Faraz.

The prosecution was represented by Rana Rafaqat Zahoor Shah, while Imran Khan’s legal team consisted of Muhammad Faisal Malik and Faisal Farid Chaudhry.