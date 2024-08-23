PTI founder speaks up on Islamabad power show, ‘open trial’ demand

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan opened up on postponing the Islamabad power show which was scheduled to take place in Tarnol on August 22, ARY News reported.

In an informal interaction with media inside the Adiala Jail’s courtroom, Imran Khan said he had called a meeting with Azam Swati and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan to postpone the rally, citing concerns of potential violence saying “I was informed about possible violence at the rally day.”

He said that Islamabad power show was postponed to avoid another incident like the one that occurred on May 9.

PTI founder stated that the incumbent government is planning to extend CJP Isa’s tenure and disrupting the seniority protocol for the appointment of the next chief justice.

When asked about his response to the security agencies’ comments on his demand for an open trial of former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, Imran Khan said that as the head of the country’s largest political party, he has the right to demand an open trial.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to postpone the Islamabad power show scheduled in Tarnol after the Islamabad administration cancelled No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the public gathering.

The announcement was made by the PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan saying that the Islamabad power show has been postponed on the direction of the party founder Imran Khan.

However, the deputy commissioner allowed PTI to hold rally in Islamabad on September 8 and the NOC has also been handed over to PTI leaders.

A day earlier, the Islamabad administration revoked the NOC for PTI today’s public gathering.

The decision was made in a meeting of the Intelligence Committee chaired by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad. The district authorities maintained that religious parties have also called for protests, adding that permission for the public gathering cannot be granted in such circumstances.