PTI founder forms committee to monitor KP CM, ministers’ performance

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has formed a 3-member committee in consultation with KP Chief Minister to monitor the performance ministers, ARY News reported.

As per details, the committee comprises Shah Farman, senior legal expert Qazi Anwar, and advisor to CM on anti-corruption, Musaddiq.

The committee will review complaints regarding corruption and suggest measures for good governance. It will also monitor the performance of CM and other ministers.

Qazi Anwar stated that the committee aims to expand the scope of the Anti-Corruption Department. It will also investigate corruption cases against grade 21 officers and ministers.

After reviewing various aspects, the committee will send cases to courts for further action. This decision was made during a meeting between CM and Imran Khan, where concerns were raised regarding the performance of ministers.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif questioned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for its failure to establish the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) despite receiving funds worth Rs590 billion during the last 14 years.

The prime minister highlighted that under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, an additional one percent share was allocated for the KP province just to augment its efforts against terrorism.

He said the last NFC Award was agreed upon in 2010 by the government of Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani when terrorism was at its peak and the KP province suffered the most, followed by Balochistan and other provinces.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that KP people had been the frontline soldiers against terrorism which would always be remembered.