PTI founder arrested in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE: The Investigation police have formally arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, in connection with the Jinnah House attack case on May 9.

The police reached Adiala Jail to execute the formal arrest. According to the police, the PTI founder will be investigated under sections related to inciting against the state.

The police stated that PTI founder Imran Khan has been arrested in 12 cases related to May 9 riots, including the Jinnah House attack. The police requested the Rawalpindi court to transfer the suspect to Lahore, but the court denied the transfer due to security concerns.

The police announced that the PTI founder would appear via video link before the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday (today), where a request for his remand will be made for further investigation regarding the Jinnah House attack.

The suspect faces a total of 16 cases.

Earlier, an 11-member police team from Lahore arrived at Adiala Jail to investigate three cases from May 9th registered against the PTI founder. After completing their investigation, the team departed.

Sources informed ARY News that the PTI founder was questioned about various aspects of the cases. Lahore police will approach the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) to seek physical remand of the former Prime Minister.