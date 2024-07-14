web analytics
May 9 cases: Police team reaches Adiala Jail to probe PTI founder

RAWALPINDI: 11-member Lahore police team on Sunday reached Adiala Jail to investigate PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan in May 9 cases, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The team reached Adiala Jail include 10 sub-inspectors to probe the PTI founder in relation with the May 9 riots that broke soon after the latter’s arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case.

The former prime minister is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jial after the NAB arrested him and his wife in a new Toshakhana case, soon after the IHC accepted pleas of the couple  in Iddat case.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s bail pleas in three cases pertaining to May 9 riots including the attack on Jinnah House.

The judge Khalid Arshad announced his verdict reserved on three separate bail pleas on July 6. The court had reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides, the prosecution and the defence.

Imran Khan had filed bail applications in the Jinnah House, Askari Tower and Shadman Police Station attacks cases.

The ATC ordered the PTI founder to attend the hearing via video link, but the attendance of the former prime minister could not be arranged.

The jail superintendent maintained that Imran Khan’s attendance via video link could not be arranged due to internet issues.

