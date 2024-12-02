PTI founder is fit and sound in jail, says Barrister Gohar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Monday dismissed speculations about PTI founder Imran Khan’s health.

In his media talk after meeting the PTI founder in Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar said Imran Khan is fit and sound in Adiala Jail and rumours regarding his health are ‘baseless.’

He said the matter of the grand operation against PTI workers in D-Chowk also came under discussion with the incarcerated party founder in today’s meeting. He thanked people who came out of their homes on the Final Call of protest, Gohar added.

The PTI chairman further said Imran Khan has directed the lawmakers of the party to raise the D-Chowk issue in both the upper and the lower houses of the Parliament.

Responding to a question, Gohar stated that future strategy will be revealed by Imran Khan himself later.

Read more: PTI founder is in Adiala Jail, not shifted: Jail sources

On Sunday, sources within Adiala Jail told ARY News that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is in good health.

The clarification came after reports allegedly suggested PTI founder Imran Khan’s transfer to another location.

Sources revealed that the PTI founder is locked in a cell designated as part of the New Town Police Station jurisdiction.

Daily medical checkups by jail hospital doctors confirm his blood pressure and sugar levels are normal. The PTI founder maintains his fitness with regular exercise twice a day.

Following jail manual guidelines, all necessary facilities are being provided. Special care is being taken regarding his diet and overall well-being. Jail authorities have ensured all arrangements for his comfort and health are in place.