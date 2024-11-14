PTI founder moves SC constitutional bench against ‘anti-party’ actions

The petitioner has requested court orders to uphold basic rights and prevent the alleged misuse of Section 144, which restricts public gatherings.

Additionally, the plea calls for the cessation of arrests under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and asks for directives to ensure issuance of NOCs (No Objection Certificates) for public rallies.

The SC constitutional bench has been formed under the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court (SC) constitutional bench binned a review petition filed against the appointment of former CJP Justice (retired) Qazi Faez Isa as Balochistan High Court CJ.

A six-member bench was headed by Justice Aminuddin, which took up the plea.

During the hearing, Justice Jamal Mandokhail stated that the petition was a review and the case could not be reopened. The petitioner’s lawyer, Riaz Hanif, argued that the Supreme Court had heard the Bhutto case even after 40 years.

At this juncture, Justice Musarrat Hilali remarked that the court was not a forum for political statements or backbiting, and that they could not deviate from the law.