web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, November 14, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

PTI founder moves SC constitutional bench against ‘anti-party’ actions

Raja Mohsin Ijaz
By Raja Mohsin Ijaz
|

TOP NEWS

Raja Mohsin Ijaz
Raja Mohsin Ijaz
Raja Mohsin Ijaz is ARY News' Special Correspondent covering Foreign & Diplomatic Affairs from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday moved a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court, alleging violations of fundamental rights, ARY News reported.

The federal government, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior, and Cabinet Division have been named as respondents, along with all four provincial governments.

As per details, Imran Khan moved a plea with the SC constitutional bench, requesting a judicial inquiry into actions ‘taken against the party.’

The petition seeks an investigation by a panel of three senior Supreme Court judges into measures that allegedly target PTI.

The petitioner has requested court orders to uphold basic rights and prevent the alleged misuse of Section 144, which restricts public gatherings.

Additionally, the plea calls for the cessation of arrests under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and asks for directives to ensure issuance of NOCs (No Objection Certificates) for public rallies.

Read more: SC constitutional bench orders provinces to submit report on climate change measures

The SC constitutional bench has been formed under the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court (SC) constitutional bench binned a review petition filed against the appointment of former CJP Justice (retired) Qazi Faez Isa as Balochistan High Court CJ.

The SC constitutional bench has been formed under the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

A six-member bench was headed by Justice Aminuddin, which took up the plea.

During the hearing, Justice Jamal Mandokhail stated that the petition was a review and the case could not be reopened. The petitioner’s lawyer, Riaz Hanif, argued that the Supreme Court had heard the Bhutto case even after 40 years.

At this juncture, Justice Musarrat Hilali remarked that the court was not a forum for political statements or backbiting, and that they could not deviate from the law.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.