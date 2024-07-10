PTI founder submits his written reply in NAB amendments case

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder has submitted his written response in NAB amendments case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A five-member SC larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi reserved the verdict on the review petition filed by government in NAB amendments case after hearing arguments from all sides.

As per details, the written response submitted with Supreme Court (SC), PTI founder Imran Khan has pleaded with the court to nulify the NAB amendments, citing them ‘against’ the law.

Amendments in law to save one’s corruption are not even done in Banana Republic states, the PTI founder said in his written response. He said the Parliament should not cross its constitutional boundaries while making amendments in the laws.

The PTI founder also accused NAB of showing neklace worth Rs3.18bln which was actually of Rs18mln to book him in Toshakhana case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the apex court struck down amendments made to NAB laws on the PTI founder’s plea.

Read more: SC rejects plea seeking live streaming of NAB law case

In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court had approved Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

The top court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to NAB laws.

Subsequently, the federal government filed the review plea in the case under the SC Practice and Procedure Law and made the Federation of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau, and PTI founder respondents.

Citing no violation of basic rights with the NAB amendments, the federal government pleaded with the SC to review its decision. “Legislation is the right of the Parliament,” the plea said.