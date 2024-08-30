No place for those who quit PTI in tough times: PTI founder

RAWALPINDI: PTI founder Imran Khan said that there is no room for those who left the party during tough times, ARY News reported.

Speaking to journalists in an informal conversation, former PM Imran Khan said that he is aware of who abandoned the party however he knows that few individuals stood by the party during challenging times but left after they were compelled to leave.

Without mentioning any names, Khan asserted that he will not take back those who straightforwardly left the party. However, he reassured those who remained loyal and supported the party through thick and thin, saying they should rest assured.

It is important to note here that several PTI leader left the party after the violent protest of May 9 following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan stated that Imran Khan will decide on the return of those who left the party after his release.” However “currently, Fawad Chaudhry has no place in the party.

The PTI spokesperson said that no one in the party is afraid of Fawad Chaudhry’s return, asserting the agenda for the return is important.

Read More: Some individuals have taken over PTI: Fawad Chaudhry

“We are not afraid of anyone’s return, but the agenda (for the move) is important,” Raoof Hassan said.

Prior to this, Fawad Chaudhry said that a few individuals took over the PTI and newcomers like Raoof Hassan became seniors.

The former minister said asserted that he is still a member of the PTI. “Had I left the party, I would have been minister today on basis of the Forms 47,” Fawad Chaudhry added.