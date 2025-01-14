PTI founder won’t strike a covert deal: Barrister Saif

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Saif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan would not hide any deal, if made.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ARY News, Barrister Saif revealed that individuals with connections to the establishment have been meeting the PTI founder.

He said that in their meeting, Imran Khan made it clear he would not accept any offer to compromise principles. Barrister Saif added that the PTI founder had expressed that any potential deal would not be conducted in secrecy.

“We all know there are people in every party who play both sides. The government is more interested in engaging the PTI and its founder,” Saif commented.

Barrister Saif said that as Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq took the lead in government-PTI talks, other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members including Khawaja Asif and Atta Tarar often make ‘contradictory’ remarks that undermine the process.

Barrister Saif pointed out that federal government actions, particularly those of the PML-N, revealed their ‘lack of confidence’.

Barrister Saif also discussed a conversation he had with the PTI founder before November 26 protest, adding that it was agreed that the protest would be held at a place called “Sangjani.”

“However, PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur was reportedly opposed, citing objections from Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan,” he added.

The adviser revealed that on November 26, the provincial government faced significant pressure, and had they made any proposals, it would have intensified that pressure.

He that terrorism is a national policy issue, and that federal government has the prime responsibility to address it. He said that foreign elements, including those from Afghanistan and India, are more involved in terrorism, also criticize the federal government’s handling of relations with Afghanistan.

Barrister Saif added that, ‘if the federal government fails to act, we will do our best to resolve the issues affecting the public,”.

Barrister Saif remarked that if Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz can go to China to make deals, then Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief minister has every right to engage in talks with Afghanistan as well.