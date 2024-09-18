PTI founder’s former security incharge returns home

ISLAMABAD: Umar Sultan, the former security in-charge of the PTI founder Imran Khan, has reached home safely, ARY News reported.

As per details, lawyer Fayaz Kandwal, informed the Islamabad High Court about his recovery.

Umar Sultan, the former chief security officer of the PTI founder, went missing earlier however, he has now returned home safely.

During the court hearing, Chief Justice Amir Farooq asked, “the citizen has returned, what do you want now?” The lawyer responded that an FIR has already been registered, and they demand an independent investigation into the matter.

The court has now directed an independent investigation into Umar Sultan’s disappearance and ordered the dismissal of the petition.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court summoned the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations of Islamabad Police and the Superintendent of Police (SP) in a petition seeking the recovery of Umar Sultan, the former security in-charge of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Hearing the case, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq observed that the police seemed to be unaware of their responsibilities as the incidents of theft, robbery and kidnapping were rising of in the Federal Capital, remarking that .

The petitioner’s lawyer said that on the court’s orders all the relevant information had been shared with the SP, but the progress in the case was slow.

The state counsel informed the that while the CCTV footage showed the kidnappers, but as no Safe City cameras were available for further tracking. The geo-fencing report about the incident might take another week.