India set up WCL 2024 final with Pakistan after victory over Australia

India Champions on Friday beat Australia Champion by 86 runs in the second semi-final to qualify for the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024 final.

India Champions will now face archrivals Pakistan Champions in the WCL 2024 final on Saturday, July 13.

Chasing a mammoth target of 255, Australia Champions were in all sorts of trouble as they lost Shaun Marsh in the second over of their inning at County Ground, Northampton.

Ben Dunk then joined Aaron Finch in the middle, however, they could not keep up with the required run-rate as Dunk was dismissed after scoring just 10 off seven deliveries.

Finch also failed to contribute to the chase and was cleaned bowled by Pawan Negi on 16 off 17 deliveries.

Callum Ferguson added 23 off 19 balls while Nathan Coulter-Nile scored 30 off 13 deliveries.

Tim Paine remained unbeaten for 40 for 32 as Australia Champions were restricted to 168 for seven handing India an 86-run victory.

Indian Champions have sailed through to the WCL 2024 final where Pakistan Champions await them.

Read more: Pakistan Champions beat West Indies to reach WCL 2024 final

After being put to bat first, India Champions posted a total of 254 for six in their 20 overs as four of their batters smashed fifties.

Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan launched an onslaught on the Australia Champions bowlers as the former smashed a 19-ball fifty while Yusuf hit a fiery knock of 51 on just 23 deliveries.

Opening batter Robin Uthappa set the stage with his 65 off 35 deliveries after losing his batting partner Ambati Rayudu on 32 in 3.1 overs.

Suresh Raina was quick to follow him as he was dismissed for just five runs, leading to Yuvraj Singh’s arrival at the crease.

Singh scored 59 off 28 balls before Peter Siddle disturbed his timber.

It was then Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan show who both smashed fiery fifties to power India to 254 for six in their 20 overs.

For Australia Champions, Peter Siddle was the pick of the bowlers, as he bagged four scalps.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Champions advanced to the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024 after beating West Indies Champions by 20 runs earlier today.