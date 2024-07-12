Pakistan Champions beat West Indies to reach WCL 2024 final

Pakistan Champions advanced to the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024 after beating West Indies Champions by 20 runs at County Ground in Northampton on Friday.

Pakistan bowled out West Indies for 178 in 20 overs after setting a 199-run target in the first semi-final of the WCL 2024.

Batting first, Pakistan Champions skipper Younis Khan scored a brilliant 45-ball 65 while opening batter Kamran Akmal scored 46 off 31 deliveries.

Aamer Yameen remain unbeaten 40 off 18 balls while Sohail Tanvir also added a crucial 33 off 17 deliveries to power Pakistan Champions to 198 for eight in 20 overs.

In replay, West Indies Champions managed to score 178 before being bowled out in 19.5 overs.

Ashley Nurse remained the top-scorer for the West Indies Champions with a 24-ball 36 knock in the middle, followed by Rayad Emrit (29) while the rest of the batters made little contributions to help West Indies’ cause to reach the final.

Sohail Khan took four wickets while Wahab Riaz and Shoaib Malik bagged two wickets each, handing Pakistan a 20-run victory in the semi-final of the WCL 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan will face either India Champions or leaders Australia Champions in the final of the World Championship of Legends on Saturday in Birmingham.