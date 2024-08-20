Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s biopic announced!

Cancer-surviving Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh’s biopic has been officially announced by Indian production giant T-Series.

The life and career story of the celebrated icon of Indian cricket, Yuvraj Singh, from being a World Cup hero to a cancer survivor, is set to be told in a biopic, backed by Indian movie studios T-Series, announced the makers on Tuesday morning.

“Yuvraj Singh’s story of grit and glory is coming soon on the big screen. Relive the legend’s journey from the pitch to the heart of millions,” shared the studio via an Instagram post, along with the pictures of the prolific cricketer, posing with T-Series head, Bhushan Kumar.

200 Not Out Cinema of film producer Ravi Bhagchandka and Six Sixes Production co-produce the film with T-Series.

Speaking about the biopic, Singh said, “I am deeply honoured that my story will be showcased to millions of my fans across the globe by Bhushan-ji and Ravi.”

“Cricket has been my greatest love and source of strength through all the highs and lows. I hope this film inspires others to overcome their own challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering passion,” he added.

While more details about the helmer and the lead actor are awaited, Singh had mentioned earlier that he would love Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor to play the titular role in his biopic, especially after he watched his last film ‘Animal’.

“I recently watched Animal and I think Ranbir Kapoor would be the right fit for my biopic but eventually, it’ll be the director’s call,” he had said.