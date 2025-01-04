Fruit seller announces Rs10,000 reward for missing cat

KOLKATA: An Indian fruit seller, Nirmal Biswas, announced a cash reward of Rs10,000 for the person who brings his missing cat back.

According to India Today, a cat of a fruit seller in West Bengal’s Nadia district has been missing for 15 days.

He left no stone unturned in search of the missing cat, Hulo, but to no avail. The cat’s disappearance left Biswas’s night sleepless.

Now he is offering Rs 10,000 as a reward for the cat’s safe return. Nirmal Biswas considered the four-year-old white cat with a distinctive black patch on its head as his pampered child.

Biswas is making announcements through a loudspeaker across his locality, pasting the posters with Hulo’s description around the locality.

While talking to India Today, Biswas said “Hulo is more than a pet; he is my family. My mother rescued him when he was just a kitten. He had been my companion through thick and thin, especially after the death of my younger son.”

“It is a white male cat with a black patch on the back of its head. I would earnestly request if anyone spots the cat, please bring him to me. As a gratitude of gratitude, I will give a sum of Rs 10,000 to whoever brings Hulo to me,” he said.

“I have been looking for the cat for the past couple of days. To intensify the search, I started making announcements so that if anyone has seen the missing cat, they would return it to me,” Biswas said.

Biswas’ love of animals is not limited to Hulo. Living in a tin-roofed house, he cares for eight cats and several puppies, like a family. He even has a fish pond in his backyard to feed his pets well.