Indifferences emerged within PPP ranks

QUETTA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Balochistan Chapter Secretary Information Sarbuland Khan Jogezai said that the party’s president and general secretary are involved in corruption, ARY News reported.

According to the details, indifferences have emerged within the ranks of the PPP Balochistan after the provincial president sacked some office-bearers.

Sarbuland Khan Jogezai said that the provincial president does not have the authority to remove anyone from office.

He said that only Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has the authority to appoint or remove someone from the office. Sarbuland Khan Jogezai also Provincial President Changez Jamali and General Secretary Rozi Khan of corruption

He said that both the president and general secretary are no longer eligible to hold the office.

Sarbuland Jogezai the office bearers from 28 districts of Balochistan are with them and against Provincial President Changez Jamali and General Secretary Rozi Khan.

