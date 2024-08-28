Instagram introduces new text, sticker features for photos

Instagram, a social media platform owned by Meta, has released a new feature that lets users add text to their images right from the post editor, doing away with the need for an additional app for photo editing.

“You can now add text – including our newest fonts – and layer images via stickers to your photos and carousels. This gives you the creative flexibility to make your content stand out and explore new, more entertaining storytelling with photos and carousels,” Instagram stated.

Furthermore, users may now utilise the post editor to apply stickers to one photo and layer it over another. Users can alter the shape of the layered photo to a square, circle, star, or rectangle by touching on it. Users should tap the gallery button in the upper-right corner in order to upload images as stickers.

As part of its continuous efforts to integrate new features inspired by other social media platforms, Instagram previously announced that posts with carousels might henceforth comprise a maximum of 20 images or videos.

“Level up your photo dump game. Now you can add up to 20 pics or videos to a carousel,” Instagram added.

Instagram just unveiled a brand-new feature that lets users upload music to their profiles. Instagram has released screenshots demonstrating the addition of the user’s preferred music to the bio part of their profile. Users will be able to remove or alter the song as they see fit.