Instagram adds music on profile: Here is how

Imagine scrolling through Instagram, only to stumble upon a profile that instantly captures your attention—not just through stunning photos or witty bios, but with a song that perfectly embodies the person behind the account.

Instagram is now adding a new layer of self-expression to your profile: music. With its latest feature, users can pin a song to their profile, allowing their favourite tunes to set the tone for visitors. Whether it’s a nostalgic throwback or the latest chart-topper, the music you choose will play a 30-second clip, offering a glimpse into your personality before a word is read or a picture is seen.

This Instagram update is available to everyone, from casual users to creators, making your profile more dynamic and uniquely you.

How to Add a Song to Your Profile:

Update Your App: Make sure you have the latest version of Instagram.

Make sure you have the latest version of Instagram. Edit Profile: Go to your profile and tap on “Edit Profile.”

Go to your profile and tap on “Edit Profile.” Add Music: You will see a new option to “Add Music.” Tap on it.

You will see a new option to “Add Music.” Tap on it. Choose Your Song: Browse through Instagram’s library of licensed music or search for your favourite track.

Browse through Instagram’s library of licensed music or search for your favourite track. Select a Clip: Pick a 30-second clip of the song that you want to feature on your profile.

Pick a 30-second clip of the song that you want to feature on your profile. Save: Once you are happy with your selection, save it, and you are all set.

Once you are happy with your selection, save it, and you are all set.

This feature allows you to express your personality and mood through music. Whether you are feeling upbeat, nostalgic, or anything in between, there is a song for every vibe.

Instagram started testing this feature back in 2022, and after almost two years, it is finally here. The feature was first showcased on Sabrina Carpenter’s profile, where she added a teaser of her upcoming song “Taste.”