Instagram rolls out new feature for children

The Meta-owned Instagram has launched “Teen Accounts,” a feature designed to safeguard minors online by limiting content and contact with children up to 16 years old.

This new Instagram feature will give parents greater control over their children’s online activities

Teen Accounts will be automatically enabled for new users between 13 and 15 years old, while existing users in this age group will be transitioned to the new accounts over the next 60 days in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia

Key features of teen accounts

Private by Default: Teen accounts will be set to private, restricting content visibility to approved followers and preventing non-followers from contacting them

Messaging Restrictions: Teens can only message individuals they follow or have an existing connection with, reducing unwanted interactions

Sensitive Content Control: Strict settings will limit exposure to potentially harmful content, such as violence or cosmetic procedure promotions

Parental Oversight: Parents can monitor their child’s online activities, including direct messages and content consumption

Positive Content: Teens can explore topics of interest, such as sports, music, or art, promoting a more positive online experience

Additional safeguards

Daily Limit Reminders: Encouraging teens to take breaks after 60 minutes of app use

Sleep mode: Automatic notification muting between 10 pm and 7 am to promote healthy sleep habits

Artificial Intelligence-Powered Age Verification: Identifying and transitioning underage users to Teen accounts.