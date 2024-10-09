Investigators claim ‘significant’ progress in Karachi blast case

KARACHI: The investigators of the recent terrorist attack on Chinese nationals near Karachi claimed to have make a significant progress as the law enforcement agencies recovered a video prior to the car blast, ARY News reported.

The investigators recovered video footage captured from a backup vehicle used by the suicide bomber’s accomplices, the sources said.

A raid in Malir resulted in the arrest of suicide bomber Fahad’s close associate who allegedly facilitated the attack. Additionally, the investigators also recovered footage of the vehicle used before the attack

According to the sources, the suicide bomber who blew the car had been hiding at the suspect’s residence before the attack.

Further investigation has uncovered another vehicle linked to the terrorist’s backup, expanding the scope of the inquiry.

T suicide bomb blast targeted Chinese national in Karachi the attack was carried out on convoy transporting Chinese nationals late on Sunday, killing at least three people and wounding 17 others.

The suicide bomber was waiting for the Chinese convoy near Jinnah airport to approach before executing the attack.

“The terrorist rammed the explosive-laden vehicle directly into the foreign nationals’ car that caused massive destruction and damage to several nearby cars,” say investigators.

Soon after the blast, rescue teams quickly reached the scene, managing to safely retrieve one of the foreigners’ vehicles.

The bomb disposal squad (BDS) revealed that 70 to 80 kilograms of explosives were used in the attack on Chinese nationals near Karachi Karachi that killed at least three persons.

According to a report released by the bomb disposal unit, the blast was carried out using a device installed in a vehicle. The report added that three people were killed and 17 injured in the blast while 15 other vehicles were also damaged in the explosion.

It added that all evidence collected from the site has been handed over to the relevant police station.